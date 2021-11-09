Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Cast Revealed

Netflix has revealed the cast for their new live-action One Piece series! Announced to be in the works last year, One Piece series creator Eiichiro Oda is working with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios on a brand new live-action take on the famous manga and anime franchise. Beginning its production last Summer and impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are still lots of details about this upcoming adaptation that are completely under wraps. This project has been particularly shrouded in mystery when it comes to the concrete details of what is actually going to be in the new series.

This includes the central cast for the new One Piece live-action series…until now! Now that Netflix’s new series has started to piece itself together in full, the cast of the series has been revealed too along with many other projects shown off during the recent Netflix Japan event. These first ten episodes ordered for the live-action adaptation will be taking on the East Blue saga of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga, and the first additions to the cast include the first five core members of the Straw Hat crew.

If he’s going to become the Pirate King, he’ll need a crew. Join @InakiGodoy as Monkey D. Luffy, @mackenyu1116 as Roronoa Zoro, @emilysteaparty as Nami, @itsbookofjacob as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji on their quest for the legendary One Piece. Coming exclusively to @Netflix . pic.twitter.com/lzSQ9YpWtg — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) November 9, 2021

The cast for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series breaks down as such:

Iñaki Godoy (he/him) will play Monkey D. Luffy (Past Credits: Go, Youth!, Who Killed Sara?)

Mackenyu (he/him) will play Roronoa Zoro (Past Credits: Rurouni Kenshin: Final Chapter, Pacific Rim: Uprising)

Emily Rudd (she/her) will play Nami (Past Credits: Fear Street, Hunters)

Jacob Romero Gibson (he/him) will play Usopp (Past Credits: Greenleaf, All Rise)

Taz Skylar (he/him) will play Sanji (Past Credits: Boiling Point, Villain)



The cast of the central five Straw Hats range a number of different individuals, and that reflects Oda’s core philosophy when it comes to his picturing of the crew’s various countries and points of origin. Showrunner for the series Steve Maeda teased the series’ resumed production earlier this year with the announcement it had restarted following the COVID-19 pandemic delay, and it seems now production has reached such a fever pitch that the cast has now been fully revealed!

This new live-action take on One Piece will be running with Netflix for ten episodes, and has been previously confirmed to take on the East Blue arc of Eiichiro Oda’s original series. The core five members of the cast further confirms this, so now it’s just a matter of seeing who’s coming to the cast next given the franchise’s huge roster of ancillary characters still left to be revealed.

