Netflix's One Piece Climbs Back Up Latest Top 10 Chart

Netflix has a new hit on its hands with the live-action take on Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates. Once One Piece's first season came to a close, the streaming service wasted little time in confirming that a second season was on the way with creator Eiichiro Oda himself sharing the good news with fans. Weeks since the series first hit Netflix's roster, Luffy and his crew of swashbucklers have once again managed to hit the streaming service's top ten list.

The first season covered quite a bit of material from One Piece's source material, introducing the first five Straw Hats in Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and Usopp while seeing them fight against the likes of Buggy, Arlong, and the World Government. While the full details regarding the series' return are still shrouded in mystery, fans already can start putting pieces together based on what takes place in Eiichiro Oda's epic masterpiece. Should the live-action adaptation continue following the manga's events, we'll see the Straw Hat Pirates visiting the town where Gol D. Roger died, making a stop in the wintery locale known as Drum Island, and then attempting to liberate a desert venue known as Alabasta.

(Photo: Netflix)

One Piece Makes The Top Ten

One Piece's live-action series first hit Netflix on August 31st, quickly becoming a top series for the platform. Weeks following its debut, the Straw Hat Pirates have once again hit the streaming service's top ten list, sitting at number four for its sixth week. Since Luffy's live-action debut, the series has garnered over sixty million views.

Recently, showrunner Matt Owens revealed that the writers' room is now open for One Piece's second season. With the Screen Actors Guild strike still in effect, it might be some time before we see the live-action Straw Hats return to the small screen. With Tony Tony Chopper most likely set to join the crew and Jamie Lee Curtis potentially joining the cast as Dr. Kureha, Luffy and company have a bright future ahead of them.

