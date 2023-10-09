Netflix's One Piece Writer Reveals Which Characters He Wants to Bring to Live-Action Most

One Piece's live-action series is currently back at work for the highly anticipated Season 2 of the series, and the co-showrunner behind the series has revealed which of the future characters he wants to bring to live-action the most! The first season of the Netflix series taking on Eiichiro Oda's massively popular manga and anime franchise has been one of the biggest debuts for the streaming service of the year overall, and so it was no surprise to find out that the series was going to continue with new episodes. With so much ground to cover, there are many story arcs and characters fans are waiting to see next.

The co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer behind Netflix's One Piece series, Matt Owens, opened up about returning to work on the series for the now in production Season 2 and opened up an AMA on Reddit for fans to ask their questions. When asked about what kinds of characters in the far off future that Owens was waiting to see in action, Owens named Law and Carrot specifically as two characters that he loves but would also be challenging in different ways.

(Photo: Netflix)

One Piece Characters Coming to Live-Action Next

"I really want to get to Law," Owens responded to a fan when asked about which characters he'd like to see come to the live-action series. "I love that broody boy so much. Because it's a fun design and it'd be a nice challenge and because I love her I also want to get to Carrot," Owens continued even with the hopes of Carrot becoming an official member of the Straw Hat crew, "Carrot for nakama!" As for which arcs he's most excited to take on in the future, Owens is looking towards the skies.

"Skypiea would be a blast. To spend a whole season in one of the most creative worlds Oda created would be a lot of fun." And in terms of characters he'd be nervous to adapt for the live-action One Piece, it turns out Franky post-timeskip would be the one needing addressed more since that design is around more. With no release window or date set for One Piece Season 2 yet, there's plenty of time to catch up with the first season now streaming on Netflix.

Which One Piece characters are you excited to see make the jump to live-action someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!