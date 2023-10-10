One Piece Creator Already Offered Chopper's Role to an Actress

One of the biggest introductions of the second season of Netflix's One Piece will most likely be Tony Tony Chopper. With creator Eiichiro Oda teasing that the Straw Hats' resident doctor will be arriving in the upcoming season, fans have been left wondering how the reindeer will be brought to the world of live-action. In a recent interview, one actress has taken the opportunity to reveal some shocking news that Oda himself had offered her the role of Dr. Kureha's dedicated assistant.

Chopper is most definitely a very different figure than the likes of Monkey D. Luffy, Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, the first five Straw Hat Pirates introduced in One Piece live-action's first season. With Oda acting as Executive Producer and the creators behind the series stating on multiple occasions that they are aiming to do justice to the source material, Tony Tony is sure to stay true to his wild appearance from the manga and anime. First meeting the Straw Hats on Drum Island, Chopper was originally a reindeer that chowed down on a Devil Fruit that allowed him to take the form of a human hybrid, along with many other transformations. Netflix has yet to confirm how Chopper will be brought to life, leaving fans to wonder if he'll appear thanks to computer-generated animation and/or prosthetics.

Who Will Be Tony Tony?

In a recent interview with actress, Hashimoto Kanna, Kanna stated that Oda had jokingly offered her the role of Tony Tony, but she quickly declined. Like the young actor playing Zoro, Mackenyu, Hashimoto is no stranger to taking part in live-action anime adaptations. In the past, she's had roles in the live-action movies for Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, Kingdom, Gintama, Assassination Classroom, and even the stage play for Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away.

Tony Tony won't be the only new character that will be a part of One Piece's second season, as both Jamie Lee Curtis and the creators on the series are hoping to bring Dr. Kureha to life. In the villain department, the series might introduce the likes of Crocodile, Wapol, and many others to fight against the Straw Hats.

Who do you want to see take on the role of Tony Tony Chopper? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

