Netflix's One Piece Writer Feels "FXXX" Relieved About Season 1

One Piece's live-action series has been a massive success since it made its premiere with Netflix earlier this Summer, and the co-showrunner behind it all revealed how much relief they felt to see it's been received so well. Before the new One Piece series officially made its premiere, one of the biggest questions about what to expect from the new series was how well Eiichiro Oda's massively popular manga and anime franchise would make the jump to live action. Considering how some live-action adaptations had been received in the past, even those behind the series had their own fears about it.

When asked about how the success of One Piece's first season has been since it hit Netflix during a Reddit AMA, co-showrunner, writer, and executive producer for the Netflix live-action series Matt Owens explained that it was not only a relief but that it will make the team work that much harder to keep that steam up with the now in the works second season of the series with Netflix.

(Photo: Netflix)

How One Piece's Success Impacts the Co-Showrunner

"It's a huge f--king relief," Owens stated when asked about how it felt to be behind a successful live-action manga adaptation. "And it galvanizes me to keep it up! We're not complacent. We're going to keep working hard to make season 2 even better than season 1!" With the WGA strike recently ended, the writing team for the One Piece series has begun work on Season 2, which was announced to be in the works shortly after the first season premiered with Netflix to its major success around the world.

One Piece Season 2 has yet to reveal any concrete release date or window for the new episodes as of this writing, but it will be tackling some of the major arcs still let to cover from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. With the actors' strikes still underway it's still going to be a bit before the series is in full swing with its production, but it will likely be a high priority once it's all clear considering how well it's done for Netflix in the weeks since its debut.

What did you think of the first season for Netflix's One Piece series?