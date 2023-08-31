Netflix's One Piece Debuts to Impressive Rotten Tomatoes Score

It is time to set sail. It has been ages since One Piece came to light, and now the Straw Hat crew is embracing its new era. Netflix has finally released its live-action adaptation of One Piece, and the ambitious TV series tackles the anime's East Blue saga. Just before the show went live, a slew of reviews for One Piece went live, and the critics have pushed the show's Rotten Tomatoes score higher and higher.

Currently, Netflix's One Piece is sitting at a solid 82% score with critics while the audience score puts the show at 95%. Fans are pouring in reviews as they take in Netflix's One Piece, and as for the critics, there are just over 20 reviews included at this point. The majority label the series fresh, and of course, ComicBook.com was one of them.

"Just like superhero films before them, live-action anime has had a rough go in Hollywood, but every streak must end. Netflix's One Piece marks a definite turn in that sour reputation," our review of Netflix's One Piece reads. "The adaptation is worthy of telling the Pirate King's tale."

From Slashfilm to The Wrap and The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix's One Piece has done right by critics. Now, fans are eating up the ambitious adaptation after years of waiting. Created by a team of fans, Netflix's One Piece is a clear love letter to the original manga, and it was overseen by series creator Eiichiro Oda since day one. Now, the cast and crew are reaping the rewards of their work, so let's give a cheer to this game-changing anime adaptation.

If you want to check out Netflix's One Piece, the series is now streaming. You can also catch up on the original series on Netflix as the One Piece anime is ongoing. For more info on Luffy's tale, you can read the official synopsis of One Piece below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

What do you think about One Piece's live-action launch? Does the Netflix series live up to the hype? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!