How to Watch Netflix's One Piece

Netflix's One Piece will go live shortly, and we're breaking down everything you need to know to tune in.

The day is almost here, One Piece fans. The hit anime has been around for decades at this point, and we have seen Luffy go around the block. Starting tomorrow, a new era will take on the Straw Hat crew as Netflix's live-action TV series will set sail. The fandom's eyes are locked onto One Piece ahead of its debut, and we're here to break down everything you need to know to tune in.

When and Where Will One Piece Start Streaming?

When it comes to streaming One Piece, Netflix is your go-to bet. The adaptation is slated to debut on Thursday, August 31st. As for the time, One Piece should hit the service in full at 12:00 am PST / 4:00 pm JST. Of course, you will need a Netflix subscription to tune in, so you better double-check your login info ASAP.

What Is One Piece About?

As you can imagine, Netflix's One Piece is based on the hit manga by Eiichiro Oda. If you have read the manga or watched its anime, this first season of Netflix's One Piece adapts the East Blue saga. It follows Luffy as he finally sets sail from his home island and gains his first crew members. Its story wraps just after the Arlong Park arc, so fans can plan accordingly.

If you aren't familiar with One Piece at all, welcome aboard! The series stands as one of manga's best titles of all time for a reason. One Piece tells the tale of Monkey D. Luffy, an adventurous young boy who dreams of being the next King of the Pirates. After consuming a Devil Fruit as a child, Luffy hits the sea as a teen to fulfill his dream and find a crew of his own. However, the sea is filled with horrid pirates who will do anything to gain power which forces Luffy and his Straw Hat crew to show the world how a true pirate should act.

Who Is in One Piece?

The cast of Netflix's One Piece is impressive from top to bottom. When you look at its crew, the series was created by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda with supervision from Oda himself. Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli composed the show's score, and a number of producers were involved including Marty Adelstein.

As for its stars, Inaki Godoy plays Luffy while Mackenyu brings Roronoa Zoro to the screen. Emily Rudd plays Nami, Jacob Gibson plays Usopp, and Taz Skylar plays Sanji. Other key cast members include Morgan Davies, Vincent Regan, Peter Gadiot, Jeff Ward, and Aidan Scott.

What do you think about Netflix's plans for One Piece? Will you be tuning into the series once it goes live? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!