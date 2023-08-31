Netflix's One Piece: Is There a Post-Credit Scene?

The time has finally come. Netflix's One Piece is out, and it has proven Hollywood's track record wrong. After a number of fails and a few hits, Netflix's One Piece marks a new era for anime. The live-action adaptation is a hit, and fans across the globe are tuning into Luffy's adventures in its first season. But once you are done with episode eight, don't move on lest you miss its post-credits scene.

Yes, that is right. One Piece does end with a little sizzle. After the main story comes to a close in episode eight, Netflix fades out the finale as if the credits were coming up. However, that is not the case. A little clip continues, and it welcomes a familiar face to the screen.

If you stuck around, the clip features Smoker the White Hunter. We only get a glimpse of the figure here as we can see their brown leather gloves and fur-trimmed sleeves. Those details are enough to make out Smoker's identity, but Netflix goes the extra step. After all, the clip ends with Smoker taking out his iconic cigar and rubbing its lit tip against Luffy's minted wanted poster. Obviously, the Marine has a thing against the Straw Hat captain, and his exploits will be explored should season two come around.

If you are not familiar with Smoker's legacy in the One Piece manga, he begins tracking Luffy during a major arc. The Marine comes face to face with our captain in Loguetown, and the encounter kickstarts the pair's ongoing game of cat-and-mouse. Smoker's arrival also comes with another debut courtesy of Portgas D. Ace. The man reunites with Luffy in Loguetown as well, and if you know the fiery pirate, you will get why his debut is also a huge deal.

Netflix's One Piece ends its first season just after our Straw Hats claim victory against Arlong, but their journey has barely begun at this point. The Loguetown arc comes shortly after the Arlong Park arc, and it brings some major players to the table. And once Smoker's debut passes, One Piece enters its next storyline courtesy of the Alabasta saga.

What do you think about One Piece's live-action debut? Does this adaptation do Oda's iconic series justice? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!