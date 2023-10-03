Netflix's One Piece Is Drawing In a Very Diverse Audience

One Piece's live-action series was able to top the charts when it came to Netflix's most popular series, easily garnering a second season to bring back the Straw Hat Pirates as their journey to the Grand Line begins. With creator Eiichiro Oda hinting at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper in season two, there are quite a few characters that might join the Straw Hats' journey when the second season finally arrives. Now, in a new reveal from Netflix, One Piece has shared that it garnered quite a diverse audience.

One Piece was able to make its live-action series a success thanks not only to the involvement of Eiichiro Oda, but thanks to both the cast and creative minds being gigantic fans of the source material. When it came to the young actors playing the Straw Hats, the lead-up to the live-action adaptation saw Inaki Godoy traveling to Japan to meet the mangaka, Emily Rudd detailed the extreme lengths she took to win the role of Nami, and Taz Skylar trained both his body and his culinary skills to become the Going Merry's chef. While One Piece has been confirmed for a second live-action season, there is plenty more manga material to adapt for potential seasons.

(Photo: Netflix)

One Piece's Diverse Audience

According to Variety, the One Piece live-action series has scored 1.3 billion minutes watched by Netflix subscribers. When it comes to Nielsen ratings, the series was able to bring in an audience that was 25% Hispanic and 19% African American. The Straw Hat Pirates have been big in the anime world, but the success of their Netflix series has taken One Piece to new heights in 2023.

This year has been a major one for Eiichiro Oda's creation not just thanks to Netflix's take on the shonen series, but thanks to the events taking place in both the anime and manga following the Straw Hats. In the anime adaptation, the War For Wano has come to an end following Luffy finally taking down Kaido of the Beast Pirates. In the manga series, the final saga is playing out that will see the Straw Hats sail into the sunset, though it might be years before we see One Piece truly end.

Are you hyped for the return of the live-action Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via OroJapan