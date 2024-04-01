Netflix Kickstarts April With 4 Major Anime Launches

Netflix has become a go-to home for all things anime. Years ago, the streaming service made a commitment to the medium, and it has paid off in spades. With anime on the rise, Netflix is always looking to bring new titles to its catalog, and April 2024 is kicking off with several major additions.

With April now here, Netflix has four new anime series available. Black Clover is one of the biggest gets as the show has brought 51 episodes to Netflix. Haikyu followed up the TV series with the addition of its third and fourth movies. And as for One Piece, Netflix just brought One Piece Film: Red to its service.

As you can imagine, these additions are nothing to scoff at. Netflix was able to negotiate a slew of impressive licenses that are now live. These four additions come shortly after Netflix announced a slew of anime licenses at Anime Japan. It was there fans learned My Hero Academia seasons one through four are coming to Netflix. Plus, Spy x Family season one and Jujutsu Kaisen season one are on the horizon.

Clearly, Netflix is putting more money than ever into anime, and we can see that with its recent series of exclusives. From Castlevania to Devilman Crybaby, Netflix's original titles have impressed anime fans since day one. Recently, hits like Pluto and Delicious in Dungeon have left fans impressed. And as the year move forward, you can bet Netflix will have even more originals and licenses to share!

