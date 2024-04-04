Netflix's One Piece Pranks Fans With Season 2 Teaser

One Piece fans were thrilled to see that Netflix would continue the journey of the live-action Straw Hat Pirates, as a second season was confirmed by none other than series creator Eiichiro Oda. While filming has yet to begin on the return of Luffy and his crew on the streaming service, the young actors are prepping to return to set. In a new hilarious prank video, Usopp's live-action actor, Jacob Romero Gibson, shared a new video answering fan questions with complete honesty.

Usopp might not have the power of a Devil Fruit or be a master swordsman, but he's proven to be quite a useful member of the Thousand Sunny over the years. While he will often shake in fear at the sight of larger-than-life beasts and/or swashbucklers threatening the Grand Line, the marksman has figured out ways to escape from some sticky situations. In the upcoming second season, should the live-action series continue to follow the manga's source material, expect Usopp to get some new mentors and deal with the biggest fight of his swashbuckling career in the desert island known as Alabasta. Should the live-action series continue far into the future, Usopp will have plenty to do in attempting to make Luffy the king of the pirates.

Usopp Is the King of Pranks

Ironically enough, while this prank video does see Jacob Romero Gibson throwing out some hilarious jokes in answering fan questions, there is one moment that might hint at what is to come. While the live-action Usopp hinted at the idea of showing something from season two, he is stopped by showrunner Matt Owens, though the curtain on the television screen does fall to the floor. Revealing a picture of Usopp encountering a T-Rex, this would actually line up with the Straw Hats arriving on "Little Garden" one of their first stops in the Grand Line.

The great Captain Usopp has had enough of these secrets! It’s time for your burning Season 2 questions to be answered, Nakama! pic.twitter.com/cagHocRluY — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) April 1, 2024

Both the anime adaptation and the manga are far past the events of the live-action series, presenting Usopp and his crew members with some wild challenges. In an attempt to save the mad scientist known as Dr. Vegapunk, the Straw Hats are facing down the World Government and things will never be the same.

Do you think the second season of One Piece's live-action series will see the Straw Hats hit Little Garden? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.