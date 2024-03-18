Netflix's One Piece Season 2 Set Is Reportedly Coming Together

Netflix's One Piece season two is in the works, and its set seems to be coming together.

Netflix's One Piece is just getting started. Last year, the hit adaptation went live to rave reviews from both fans and critics. It didn't take long for Netflix to order One Piece season two, and now all eyes are on the comeback. And thanks to new reports, it seems the set for One Piece season two is coming together in Cape Town, South Africa.

The note came to light on social media courtesy of Discord. As posted by One Piece Netflix Fan, locals in Cape Town snapped photos of the Going Merry at Cape Town Film Studios. The location is where season one of Netflix's One Piece was filmed. It seems two Going Merry ships have arrived at the studio, and fans are geeking out.

Two Going Merry ships spotted at Cape Town Film Studios 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/rBJPbNrXUG — ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN (@OP_Netflix_Fan) March 16, 2024

After all, the wait for Netflix's One Piece has been speculated over time and again. It did not take long for the streaming service to order a second season, but the decision came down amid Hollywood's recent strikes. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA guilds were on strike, so work on season two was left up in the air. Once both strikes concluded, showrunner Matt Owens promised work on Netflix's One Piece would be underway, and that seems to be the case.

Plus, there is the fact that the cast of One Piece has been loose lipped as of late. Mackenyu, the actor behind Roronoa Zero, teased production on season two during a public outing in Japan. The actor suggested the show would be filming by the summer, and this comment is backed up by Taz Skylar. The actor behind Sanji said he was told production on Netflix's One Piece season two would kick off in the second half of 2024. And thanks to this new set photo, we know Netflix is making good on its word.

If you have not checked out Netflix's One Piece, no worries! You can find season one on the service now. So for more information on One Piece, you can read its official synopsis below:

"As a child, Monkey D. Luffy was inspired to become a pirate by listening to the tales of the buccaneer "Red-Haired" Shanks. But Luffy's life changed when he accidentally ate the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit and gained the power to stretch like rubber...at the cost of never being able to swim again! Years later, still vowing to become the king of the pirates, Luffy sets out on his adventure...one guy alone in a rowboat, in search of the legendary "One Piece," said to be the greatest treasure in the world..."

