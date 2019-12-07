One Piece Shares Anime Designs for New Wano Additions

One Piece‘s Wano Country arc is preparing to kick start its next huge phase in the anime series, and with the teased arrival of Kaido’s destructive dragon transformation comes a whole new crop of additions to the Wano region. While the arc has revealed a huge group of characters that are already at Wano and making a scene, there are plenty more of additions to go as the anime continues to build to the climactic final battle that the original manga has still yet to fully reveal itself.

A new promo for the anime in Japan, as spotted by @newworldartur on Twitter, shows off a lot of the characters that fans have yet to see in full in the anime series such as Lord Orochi, the current Shogun of the Wano Region. Check them out below:

A new ad in Japan shows the official anime renders for Kaku, Kuni and Suke (Kyoushirou’s underlings), revealing their color schemes for the first time! It also identifies who is who, which was unclear before:

Kaku: Left

Kuni: Center

Suke: The one that looks like a broccoli pic.twitter.com/nWk0zj61aQ — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 4, 2019

It also revals Orochi’s full color scheme, including that of his outfit! Damn, look at the proportions of that head pic.twitter.com/tu0jb79Xc5 — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 4, 2019

Also, official anime renders for Komurasaki, Kyoushirou and the snake teacher if anyone is interested: pic.twitter.com/LwiOMvcoYt — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) December 4, 2019

More so than any region of the series thus far, Wano has changed each of the Straw Hats’ looks pretty dramatically. Coupled with the staff changes behind the scenes that have changed the looks of the anime overall, each of the Straw Hats’ new looks just spring to life that much more. Rather than just outfit changes, it’s full on character design changes. It makes new additions to the Wano arc that much more exciting.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.