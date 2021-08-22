One Piece to Get New Chapter From Nisekoi Creator

✖

One Piece is getting a special new chapter from the creator behind Nisekoi: False Love! As part of its special celebration of its 20th Anniversary and running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for much longer, Eiichiro Oda's original manga series has been getting some fun new makeovers and crossovers from several Shueisha creators to provide a whole new spin on the famous manga. This has included new takes on classic chapters of the series, and a new one is coming our way with the next issue of the magazine from an unexpected creator.

One Piece has announced that Nisekoi: False Love creator Naoshi Komi will be illustrating a "cover" chapter of the One Piece manga (like the previous Zoro one from Dr. Stone illustrator Boichi) that will be tackling the "Vivi's Adventure" portion of the series. This means we'll be seeing the franchise through Komi's eyes and art, and to celebrate the upcoming release the official Twitter account for the series revealed the special announcement illustration for the chapter teasing what fans could look forward to from this makeover. Check it out below:

Dropping with the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on August 30th (which will hit around August 29th for fans in other territories), this special "Vivi's Adventure" chapter will be running for 48 pages long. While there's no guessing what portion of the Alabasta arc this new special will cover, it has been teased to be sharing a new version of "that" famous scene following the end of the big fight.

This is the second of these special cover chapters for the One Piece franchise, but will hopefully be far from the last.