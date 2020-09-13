One Piece Creator Gives Vivi a Wano Makeover

✖

One Piece's creator gave Princess Vivi a fierce Wano makeover with a new piece of official art. The newest issue of One Piece Magazine is currently making its way through shelves in Japan, and many of the new artworks from series creator Eiichiro Oda are starting to surface online. This includes a special new illustration crafted by Oda that depicts what Princess Vivi (and Karoo) would look like if she were also gearing up to stand on the front lines in Wano alongside the Straw Hats.

While this will most likely never happen in the official series, it's a good alternate universe take of what could have been along the same lines as when Oda revealed cool Wano makeovers for characters who aren't involved in Wano like Ace and Sabo as well. Because while Vivi might not make it to the battle any time soon, at least she's still being kept close to the series in some smaller way like this! Check out the illustration as spotted by @YonkouProd on Twitter:

Wano outfit for Vivi illustrated by Oda for One Piece magazine volume 10. pic.twitter.com/TeKxNQSETg — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 11, 2020

Vivi is unfortunately nowhere near the battle breaking out in Wano as she's currently representing Alabasta (alongside her father) in the current Reverie. That brief arc kicked off before the Wano Country arc truly began, but there's a good chance that the results of this meeting will have effects that will continue forward through Wano's finale and the rest of the series as a whole.

Vivi might not be a central figure now, but she remains one of the core characters of the franchise as a whole. So it's fun to see her come back even briefly through Oda's eyes in this way. Now hopefully this opens the possibility to bring her back in a future chapter of the series as the world gets into a huge new war.

What do you think of this Wano flavored look for Princess Vivi Nefertari? Would you want to see Vivi journey with the Straw Hats again someday? How differently would the Wano Country arc look (and the rest of the One Piece series as a whole) if Vivi joined the Straw Hat crew all those years ago? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!