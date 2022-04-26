One Piece Creator Celebrates Luffy's Favorite Food in New Poster

✖

Monkey D. Luffy might be best known for leading the motley crew that is the Straw Hat Pirates, but the swashbuckler's appetite for fine food is definitely a defining trait for the member of the Worst generation. With One Piece's creator receiving an award as part of the Napoli Comic Convention in Italy, Eiichiro Oda celebrated the occasion with some new artwork of his biggest character chowing down on some pizza, a food item that even Sanji isn't able to find on the regular while sailing across the Grand Line.

One Piece has been making the rounds recently thanks in part to its latest anime episode being touted as one of the best of the series, with the current battle being referred to by fans as "Roof Piece". As Luffy joins the likes of Zoro, Kid, and Trafalgar Law, some of the biggest members of the "Worst Generation", Kaido and Big Mom are staring them down in an effort to stay in control of Wano Country. With the manga showing us what is to come in the anime adaptation, expect some major events to take place in the upcoming episodes from Toei Animation.

Twitter User Luffy Mayie shared this new poster drawn by Eiichiro Oda himself, with Luffy celebrating the occasion by chowing down on a pizza directly from Italy, a food that he isn't able to find very often while leading the Straw Hat Pirates across the seas of the Grand Line in an effort to become the next king of the pirates:

Oda received an award in the napoli comicon and he did this luffy illustration for itt, he's so cuteee😭💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/IsEMfy7s4h — may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ LUFFY DAY IN 9 DAYS⚡ (@luffysmayie) April 25, 2022

Not only is the War For Wano heating up in the anime series, but the One Piece franchise is set to sail some extremely new waves as this summer will see the release of One Piece: Red. The fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise is set to arrive this August in Japan and won't just be bringing back Red-Haired Shanks, but will also see the introduction of Shanks' daughter, Uta, whose voice apparently has the power to "change the world". While the movie has yet to reveal when it will hit North America, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see it arrive in the West later this year.

What do you think of this new hilarious artwork from Oda? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.