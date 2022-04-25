One Piece Episode 1015 is Now One of the Best Anime Episodes Ever

✖

Episode 1015 of One Piece has been dominating conversation among fans since it first debuted, and it's with good reason as it will go down as not only one of the best episodes of the series itself, but one of the best episodes in anime overall. It's hard to truly convey just how massive of a series Eiichiro Oda's original manga franchise truly is as while it celebrates its 25th Anniversary this year, both the manga and anime are well over the 1000th chapter and episode milestones. On the outside looking in, it's a massive mountain tough to climb.

For those looking at that massive episode marker fearing the amount of investment needed to jump into the series, it's still very much recommended to jump into the anime or manga. It might take you a while to catch up to the current events of the series, but it will be that much more worth it when you get to episodes like 1015, which pay off years worth of emotional and narrative build up with the kind of artistry and attention to detail that has been increasingly rare given the tough schedules anime studios put their staffs under.

ワンピース 第1015 麦わらのルフィ 海賊王になる男



" LUFFY RED ROCK ! "



Source : One Piece Episode #1015 pic.twitter.com/6vivteMMFL — ANIMATION OF ONE PIECE  (@OnePiece_Sakuga) April 24, 2022

#ONEPIECE1015 is def going down as one of the best in the series. What a banger from top to bottom pic.twitter.com/gtwYy7I2lK — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) April 24, 2022

Episode 1015 of One Piece is a big deal for its animation, sure, but the real impact of the episode comes from just how much it actually pays off. The current Wano Country arc is technically the climax of years worth of planning and building that Oda has put into the series (about three or four arcs worth, more precisely), and fans of the franchise know that this is something that only happens once every several years. Like the Marineford arc before it, Wano Country will be providing an entirely new status quo when it's all over.

For the anime specifically, this all actually starts when Luffy, Zoro, Law, Kid, and Killer all make their way to the roof of the Skull Dome in order to fight against Kaido and Big Mom. Director Megumi Ishitani knew just how big of a moment to the overall franchise this scene truly is, and thus gives the episode the proper treatment it deserves. But unlike the huge moments from the past, this episode in particular gets to build on everything that happened before for one of the best experiences in the anime yet.

The best part? It's only getting started from here. If you wanted to check out One Piece Episode 1015, and all the others, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation! But what do you think? How did you feel about One Piece Episode 1015? Does it truly live up to all of the hype?