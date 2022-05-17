One Piece Welcomes New Record for Its Longest Fight Yet

✖

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have certainly run the gamut on some wild battles throughout the Shonen franchise known as One Piece, but it seems as though the latest fight of the swashbucklers has come to a close and officially earned its place as the longest fight in the series to date. With the War For Wano Arc pushing Luffy and his crew to their limits, as the battle on the isolated nation involved thousands of pirates vying for supremacy, this will definitely go down as one of the biggest brawls not just in One Piece, but in anime overall.

In the latest chapter of One Piece's manga, Chapter 1049, Luffy and Kaido have seemingly finally finished their long-fought battle, with Monkey's recent Gear Fifth transformation putting him on an even playing field with the captain of the Beast Pirates. In one final blow between the two, both Kaido and Luffy have fallen to the ground unconscious, seemingly netting a victory for the resistance fighters that have been hoping to achieve the dreams of Kozuki Oden. With Kaido now defeated, unless he springs back to life like a horror movie slasher, the citizens of Wano might finally be free to integrate with the population outside of their borders and change their fate forever as a result.

Twitter Outlet New World Artur shared the news that the fight against Kaido by the resistance fighters of Wano has continued for sixty-four chapters, and six hundred and fifty days of circulation of the manga itself, making it the longest battle in One Piece's history and certainly one of the toughest for everyone involved:

After 64 chapters and 650 days of serialization, the longest battle in One Piece is finally over pic.twitter.com/mCJLV4zCEa — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 15, 2022

Eiichiro Oda has stated more than a few times in the past that he sees the ending of his Shonen franchise in sight, and with Luffy seemingly achieving his strongest possible transformation and the battles within Wano seemingly having come to an end, it will be interesting to see where the Straw Hats go now that they've assembled in this isolated nation. Of course, the Straw Hats might be leaving Wano with a new member, as many fans of the Shonen franchise believe that Yamato is a sure-fire bet to join Luffy's crew.

Was the War for Wano your favorite battle in One Piece history?