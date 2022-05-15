One Piece Really Outdid Itself With Episode 1017: Watch

✖

One Piece really outdid itself with the action sequences in Episode 1017 of the series, so now is the perfect time to jump into the anime's run! Ever since Dragon Ball Super: Broly director Tatsuya Nagamine took command of the ship behind the scenes, fans have noticed some significant changes with the start of the Wano Country arc. This arc has resulted in not only some of the best scenes in the series so far, but fans are even noting how many of its episodes are some of the best in the anime's run as a whole. It's clear that there are no signs of slowing down either.

While fans had just gotten to see a major masterpiece in the series a couple of weeks ago as One Piece set the stage for the fight between the Emperors and the Worst Generation, the newest episode of the series has officially kicked off their fight in full with a bang with some of the best sequences in the Wano arc overall. As Luffy, Kid, Law, Zoro, and Killer fight against Kaido and Big Mom, it's clear that there are going to be even more explosive scenes to come if Episode 1017 is anything to go by. Check out some of the big examples spotted by fans below:

ワンピース 第1017 大技連発！最悪の世代の猛攻！



Key Animator :



Archiel ( @/archieldc )

Kamille Areopagita ( @/Karekareo )

Kevin Areopagita



Source : One Piece Episode #1017

Episode 1017 of One Piece is titled "A Barrage of Powerful Techniques! The Fierce Attacks of the Worst Generation!" and the episode certainly lives up to the title as both the Worst Generation and Emperors unleash some impressive attacks on their own. Each one is launching some of their strongest attacks at their disposal, but at the same time, the Emperors themselves aren't really expending that same amount of effort. It's going to show just how wide of a gap between the two sides their really is.

While Luffy and the others are giving everything they had to deal any kind of damage to Kaido, the Emperor himself is just brushing all of the attacks with the same thick skin that had been giving Luffy a problem at the beginning of the arc. Then there's Big Mom, who's just standing by and picking them off from afar with her lightning and flame attacks. It's going to be a tough fight from here on out, but at least the team behind the anime is going all out as well.

If you wanted to check out One Piece Episode 1017 for yourself (along with everything else), you can now catch the series streaming on Crunchyroll! What do you think? How did you like One Piece's newest episode? Are you liking the fight between the Worst Generation and the Emperors so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!