One Piece Fully Introduces Oden to the Anime at Last

✖

One Piece has finally fully introduced Oden Kozuki to the anime at last! One Piece's Wano Country arc has finally kicked off the third act in the anime after spending last year putting the pieces in place, and one of the biggest promises heading into this new arc was that the anime would finally show off the legendary Oden Kozuki in his full glory. The anime has previously teased Oden in some episodes in the past, but always made sure to only show his silhouette and shrouded him in darkness through these early flashbacks.

But that's all changed with the newest episode of the series, however, as Episode 960 of the anime has fully unveiled Oden Kozuki. This episode also marks the start of a major flashback arc for the next several episodes, and is one of the most important flashbacks of the series overall as Oden (as previously teased) is tied to some of the most important figures in the series' past.

Oden's prominence and important in the series had been teased throughout the Wano Country arc (and some of what's come before) as the members of the Akazaya Nine each pledged their loyalty to him decades before. But the newest episode of the series finally gives us some more context to this legend with the official introduction of Oden himself that shows a much more dynamic side of him than previous flashbacks.

Not only is he actively trying to escape Wano's borders, but he's been causing trouble for the country ever since he was a child. He continues to return alive after failing to escape, and a list of his exploits through his past includes starting a "Harem War," knocking out a bear with a boulder as a child, causing a flood when trying to bring water to a village, and the episode itself seems him eating while using the fires of an in-progress cremation.

Oden's legend has been building since he was a child, and it's clear that this is only the beginning as the anime will begin to stack more adventures onto this legendary figure with each new episode. But what did you think of Oden Kozuki's official debut in the anime? What do you want to see from him next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!