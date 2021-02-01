One Piece Debuts Stunning New Eye-Catchers

✖

One Piece has debuted some stunning new eye-catchers for the anime! With 2021 now bringing the Wano Country's third act to screen officially, the anime is heading into a completely new era. The first few episodes of the year saw an update for the rest of the world outside of the country, and now the anime is making its way through this massive arc. Just like how the anime changed big time when the series first began adapting the events of the Wano Country arc from Eiichiro Oda's original manga series, the anime has gotten a fresh face once again.

Episode 960 of the series continues One Piece's anime adaptation of the Wano Country arc's third act, and it marks the occasion with a new set of eye-catchers focusing on the star of the first half of this act, Oden Kozuki. The anime is kicking off one of the most important flashbacks in the series to date, and these new eye-catchers commemorate with some fun flashbacks of their own. Check them out:

NEW EYE-CATCHERS FROM THE ANIME!!! AND THIS ONE SHOWS LUFFY, ACE, AND SABO, AS A REFERENCE TO CHAPTER 1000, LUFFY'S PROCLAMATION OF HIS GOAL AND THE SAKE THEY EXCHANGED, AAAAAAAAAAAHHHHH pic.twitter.com/REebzubaKl — Artur - Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) January 31, 2021

After various teases and allusions in past episodes of the series (and even showing yet another glimpse at him before the official start of the third act), Episode 960 of the series officially introduced fans to Oden Kozuki. Oden was the hero of the Wano Country that the Akazaya Nina pledged their lives to, and this episode began to show some of why Oden was such a big hit with many (and not a hit with others).

With Oden's official debut in the anime kicking off a new flashback focusing on Oden's journeys in and out of Wano 20 years before the events of the arc, the new eye catchers for the series reflect this with not only a focus on Oden himself but a brief look at Gol D. Roger. But what do you think?

How do you feel about One Piece's new eye-catchers? How do they compare to the first two ones for Wano? What are some of your favorites in the anime overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!