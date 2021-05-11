One Piece Sets Up Revenge for Pedro at Last

✖

One Piece is setting up revenge for Pedro at last with the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series. The Wano Country arc has reached its climax as the fights at Onigashima continue to play out, but now that the Supernovas and the Akazaya Nine have made it down to the lower floors after fighting Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, these fights across the island are shuffling around once more. New fights against new opponents are being set in place, and it seems one of these shake ups will finally lead to vengeance for Pedro.

Perospero had been made a major target of Carrot and the others in the Mink Tribe after Pedro failed to take him down even with the sacrifice of his life, and when the fights in Onigashima were beginning, Carrot had directly taken on Perospero. But as fans saw quickly after with a later update, this plan for vengeance didn't go so well. Now there's even more hope as Nekomamushi has joined the fight as is heading toward Perospero himself with the newest chapter of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1012 of One Piece continues shuffling around the key players and setting up new fights throughout Onigashima, and this is especially true for the Akazaya Nine as they split up to support the others. As Nekomamushi runs, he's spotted by Shishilian and Bariete and they inform in that Pedro had died in order to help Luffy and the other Straw Hats escaped Big Mom's territory.

Bariete then tells Nekomamushi that Perospero is on Onigashima, and Carrot and Wanda had been fighting him and failed because their anger had been getting the best of them. Nekomamushi gives Pedro his props for dying in such a noble way, and with the opportunity to defend him, Nekomamushi dashes straight toward Perospero. Given how Carrot and Wanda had looked before, Nekomamushi could turn things around if he plays it smart.

With Pedro's death being one of the more significant moments of the last few years of the series, the chance at the others finally avenging him is a pretty big deal. Now it's just a matter of seeing if the Mink Tribe can really make it happen. But what do you think? Are you hoping to see Nekomamushi get vengeance for Pedro's death? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!