One Piece Sets Forth Carrot's Revenge Mission

One Piece fans have been keeping a close eye on Carrot ever since she joined up with Luffy and the Straw Hats following the events of the Zou arc, and the newest chapter of the series is getting ready to let her loose as Carrot sets forth on a major revenge mission. Carrot has been one of the most popular non-crew members in the series over the last few years, and fans are constantly wishing to see her become a full member of the Straw Hat crew going forward. But it really depends on what happens in Wano.

The newest chapter of the series continues the final battle for Wano Country against Kaido's forces at Onigashima, and while Carrot has been spotted at various points of this battle thus far the newest chapter of the series sees Carrot breaking off into her own fight for the arc as she prepares to take revenge for Pedro's death.

Chapter 992 of the series sees Big Mom discussing Kaido's declarations with Perospero. He's worried about the alliance with Kaido in general, but Big Mom brushes it off as she's not worried about what was basically her idea in the first place. But more importantly, Carrot actually spots him across the way and rushes toward him.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Running off on her own, Carrot declares that she knows who she saw and now she is getting ready to do what must be done to avenge Pedro. As we had seen during the events of the Whole Cake Island arc, Pedro had sacrificed himself in order to get the Straw Hats away from Perospero. Carrot took Pedro's death especially hard because of how close they were before the events of the arc, and she must have burned Perospero's face into her memory and waited for this precise moment.

Perospero was one of the major foes driving the events of the Whole Cake Island arc, so if Carrot manages to defeat him on Wano it will certainly do some big damage to the Big Mom Pirates overall. Then again, there's a few curious absences to account for in this war so Carrot might want to tread lightly here.

Are you hoping to see Carrot take her revenge against Perospero during this war for Wano? Do you think she will get vengeance for Pedro in some other way?