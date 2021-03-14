One Piece Update Throws Wrench into Carrot's Revenge Plans

✖

One Piece has shared a troubling update for Carrot as now a wrench has been thrown into her revenge plans in the latest chapter. Carrot's been one of the more popular extra members of the Straw Hat crew ever since she made a major mark with the Whole Cake Island arc. Unfortunately, one of her major moments during that arc was watching Pedro sacrifice himself in order to defeat Perospero. This was soon revealed to not be enough to finish him off, and Carrot vowed to get revenge for Pedro when she had spotted that Perospero had made his way all the way to Onigashima.

When we had last seen Carrot during all of the chaos in Wano Country, she had spotted Perospero and made a mad dash toward him. It seemed like the series was finally going to set the stage for Carrot to avenge Pedro's death. But with an update on this fight with Chapter 1006 of the series, the series has set that revenge aside for bit as it seems that she's still nowhere near strong enough to take down Perospero.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 1006 of the series gives an update to many of the fights breaking out throughout Wano, and one of these gives a glimpse into Carrot's battle with Perospero. It appears that the moon has been blocked, and this it means that Carrot and the other Minks fighting against him have lost access to their powerful Sulong forms. In fact, they've been totally defeated.

Perospero laughs and celebrates on the top of their bodies, and even laughs in Carrot's face over the fact that she tried to avenge her fallen friend. He hasn't forgotten the events of the Whole Cake Island arc either (Pedro did take his arm away, after all), and he's carried this chip on his should to this new battle. But this update does still leave some hope, however, as Carrot could still make up the difference in their strength with their Sulong forms.

Carrot has also gotten much stronger as a fighter too as she had no way of fighting against Perospero during their first meeting. The fact she's gotten this far is a good sign, but it's still nowhere near enough to get her revenge. But what do you think? What does this One Piece update say about Carrot's strength in Wano? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!