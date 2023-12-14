One Piece Poll Ranks the Strongest Straw Hat Pirates

One Piece fans have taken the time to settle once and for all which Straw Hat is the most powerful.

The Straw Hat Pirates have progressed when it comes to their respective strength levels in the history of One Piece. The Wano Arc saw the Straw Hats finally reunite following a time skip that featured Luffy and his crew training for the travails ahead. In a new poll, One Piece fans took the opportunity to vote on which of the Straw Hat Pirates rank as the strongest of the Thousand Sunny's Crew, and which were ultimately the weakest of the shonen heroes.

It shouldn't be too much of a surprise that Monkey D. Luffy has become the strongest member of the Straw Hat Pirates, as the captain was able to achieve a new level of power thanks to his fight against Kaido. Luffy was able to achieve his ultimate form in Gear FIfth, allowing Monkey to transform into a living cartoon and secure him a victory while fighting the captain of the Beast Pirates. Now that the Straw Hats have left Wano Country behind them in both the anime and the manga, Luffy has been relying on Gear Fifth while fighting the World Government. Despite this new ultimate form, the Straw Hat Pirates will still have some uphill battles ahead of them as a part of the final saga.

One Piece: Which Straw Hat Pirate Reigns Supreme?

Thanks to a Japanese poll put together by Goo Ranking, One Piece fans had the opportunity to vote for which Straw Hats they considered to be the strongest, and which need to do more training in the future. As the forces continue to amass to fight against Luffy and company, the shonen heroes will need all the help they can get when it comes to One Piece's last adventure. You can check out the top ten list ranked by fans below.

1.) Monkey D. Luffy

2.) Roronoa Zoro

3.) Sanji

4.) Nico Robin

5.) Jinbe

6.) Franky

7.) Tony Tony Chopper

8.) Brook

9.) Nami

10.) Usopp

Usopp might be the weakest member of the Straw Hat Pirates, but the sniper has proven himself time and time again in One Piece's history. While he might not stand toe-to-toe with Luffy's Gear Fifth, his heart and humorous nature has made him a beloved character to spring from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda.

Via OPSpoilers