One Piece: How Much Are the Straw Hat Pirates Worth?

Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have certainly earned a break thanks to the events of the War for Wano Arc. Unfortunately, the World Government hasn't forgotten the stars of the One Piece series, as the shonen characters recently had the opportunity to check out their current bounties. As the Straw Hats sail to their next arc in the Egghead Island Arc, the swashbucklers take the time to see just how much they are currently worth to bounty hunters looking to score some major berries.

While the World Government wasn't out in full force when it came to Wano Country, they did play a role in the fight between Luffy and Kaido. Sending in one of their most powerful agents to interrupt the fight, the member of Cipher Pol who interjected nearly helped Monkey die as a result of being struck by the Beast Pirate Captain. Unfortunately for Kaido and the World Government, the blow Luffy took only saw him attain the transformation known as Gear Fifth, helping him to defeat the Beast Pirates and finally free the downtrodden denizens of Wano. As the Straw Hats sail to their next adventure, the final saga is beginning that will bring One Piece to a close.

How Much Are The Straw Hats Worth Now?

Here is a breakdown of just how much the Straw Hat Pirates are now worth thanks to their latest exploits in the isolated nation of Wano:

Luffy – 3,000,000,000

Zoro – 1,111,000,000

Sanji – 1,032,000,000

Nami – 366,000,000

Usopp – 500,000,000

Chopper – 1,000

Nico Robin – 930,000,000

Franky – 394,000,000

Jinbe – 1,100,000,000

Brook – 383,000,000

The Egghead Island Arc, as manga readers know, will see the Straw Hats learning quite a bit more about their world and the Devil Fruit which has been a major part of the Grand Line since One Piece's beginning. The anime is coming ever closer to reaching the current chapter of the manga, leaving many fans to wonder if the television series might see some filler episodes, or arcs, introduced in the future.

What do you think of the Straw Hat Pirates' current bounties hanging over their heads? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.