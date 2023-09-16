Netflix's One Piece: Who Joins The Straw Hat Pirates in The Future?

If Netflix's take on One Piece is your first time being introduced to Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, you have over one thousand episodes of the anime, or over one thousand chapters of the manga, to digest in order to catch up. As the streaming service has recently confirmed that the live-action adaptation will return for a second season, we might just have the opportunity to see all of Luffy's crew portrayed in live-action. The Straw Hats' roster will expand and here's a breakdown of the future swashbucklers. For the second season of One Piece's live-action series, creator Eiichiro Oda has hinted at the addition of a very familiar character to anime fans. Should the live-action series continue to stick to the source material, then the live-action take will see the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper. Joining Luffy's crew as a result of their visit to Drum Island, the reindeer doctor will be the sixth pirate to hop aboard the Going Merry but is far from the last. As a result of the Alabasta Arc, Luffy and his crew will also meet another of their future comrades on the seas. Who is your favorite Straw Hat Pirate? How do you want to see Tony Tony Chopper appear in live-action? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Tony Tony Chopper (Photo: Toei Animation) As mentioned earlier, Tony Tony Chopper will more than likely be joining the Straw Hats in the second season of One Piece's Netflix series. Originally a regular reindeer, Chopper came across a Devil Fruit known as the "Hito Hito No Mi", which gave him the power to transform into reminder human hybrid forms. While Tony Tony might appear mostly as an adorable, small creature walking on two legs, he has the ability to take on a form that is far closer to a reindeer and even sport a transformation that makes him look quite similar to Bigfoot. Meeting the Straw Hat Pirates on Drum Island, Chopper decides to join Luffy following the death of his mentor to achieve his dream of becoming the world's greatest doctor. prevnext

Nico Robin (Photo: Toei Animation) Nico Robin initially appears as a villain, being the right-hand man to Crocodile and one of the most valuable members of Baroqueworks. Eventually, Robin comes to discover that she was fighting on the wrong side of the aisle and joins Luffy's side as she attempts to discover all the secrets that the world has to offer. Much like Luffy and Tony Tony Chopper, "Miss All Sunday" ate a Devil Fruit which grants her some super powers of her own. Thanks to the Hana Hana no Mi, Robin can sprout her limbs from any surface and can become quite a powerhouse thanks to this fact. prevnext

Franky (Photo: Toei Animation) While the Straw Hat Pirates has its own rubber man, green-haired swordsman, reindeer doctor, and limb-sprouting archaeologist, Franky marks the first cyborg to join Luffy's crew. Aside from having some wild mechanical abilities thanks to his robotic status, Franky also is the shipwright of the Straw Hats, having the skill to fix their vessels in a pinch. While each of the Straw Hats offers their own strengths to Luffy's crew, Franky acts as a "swiss army knife" to the Going Merry when he hops aboard. prevnext

Brook (Photo: Toei Animation) If you think Tony Tony Chopper will require CG animation to bring him to life, just wait until Brook joins the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece's live-action series. While Brook might not be a powerhouse like several of the other Straw Hats, he makes up for it with his musical flair. Brook does in fact have Devil Fruit powers, as he ate the Yomi Yomi no Mi, which brought him back from the dead when he suffered a grisly demise. It might be quite a few seasons before we see Brook, but he is certainly one of the most visually striking Straw Hats. prevnext