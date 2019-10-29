Jessica Nigri’s One Piece Cosplay Returns in Time for Halloween

Halloween is just days away, and millions are waiting to show off their costumes to friends. As the week continues, thousands of parties will go down with tons of dressed-up guests. If you are still struggling to come up with an outfit for the holiday, then there is no need to fret. For all you fans of One Piece, a famous cosplayer inspired their own take on Portgas D. Ace years ago, and the look has resurfaced this year.

For those wanting a flashy and fiery anime costume this year, there are few better picks than Ace. The hero is a fan-favorite from One Piece, and his brash attitude endeared fans. Unlike other heroes like Endeavor, this flame hero is well spoken of, and Jessica Nigri decided to add some va-va-voom to the pirate with a sizzling genderbent look.

Just, fair warning. This look isn’t meant for inclimate weather. If your area is cold on Halloween night, consider throwing on a jacket for safe measure!

As you can see above, the look was taken a few years back when Nigri was at an anime convention. The now-famous cosplayer chose to genderbent Ace with a look, and it leaves little to the imagination. Without any frills or fluff, there’s little doubt Ace would love this look as fans know how much the pirate loved showing off his abs.

Wearing a deep-cut bikini, Nigri begins the cosplay with a yellow top which shows off her toned torso. The look matches her dark shorts and orange belt in true Ace style. A bag is holstered around her thigh, and the accessory goes with Ace’s iconic hat and jewelry. To finish things off, Nigri finished off the look with boots, but the word is out on whether she has Ace’s tattoos inked on her body.

If you are looking for a more unconventional costume this Halloween, this One Piece look will do it. Sure, it may be a bit chilly to sport outside, but Ace’s fiery aesthetic will warm the night up as Halloween comes around.

Would you be down to wear this costume for Halloween…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has since been collected into over 80 volumes, and has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best-selling manga series worldwide with over 430 million copies sold. The series still ranked number one in manga sales in 2018, which surprised fans of major new entries.