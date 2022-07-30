One Piece: Red is Giving Theater-Goers Their Own Devil Fruit

One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters this August in Japan, with a global release date arriving this fall. While there have been some hints at merchandise that will arrive alongside the Shonen movie, a new popcorn holder is recreating the major McGuffin of the series, the Devil Fruit. Theater-goers in Japan will have the option to hold their popcorn in the edible that has given scores of swashbucklers unique abilities within the world of the Grand Line, while also taking away their ability to swim in the oceans beneath their boats.

The fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise is set to not just bring back Red-Haired Shanks, but also introduce his daughter, Uta. Billed as the Ultimate Diva, fans of One Piece have yet to discover whether or not the pop star has Devil Fruit powers of her own, though this is surely something that will be explored in the upcoming theatrical release. Since the very start of the series, Shanks himself has not had the ability to rely on Devil Fruit powers, though he was ultimately the pirate responsible for bringing Luffy into contact with the powerful fruit that would grant him his rubber powers.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the first look at the Devil Fruit Popcorn Holder which will apparently be made available to theater-goers in Japan, though a release has yet to be confirmed in North America or other countries that will see the movie hit theaters this fall:

Gomu Gomu no Popcorn Holders for attendees of One Piece Film RED! pic.twitter.com/m8T4PLlXqL — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) July 29, 2022

Recently, it was announced that One Piece's television series will take a break from the War For Wano arc to explore the early relationship between Luffy and Uta. With One Piece: Red hinting that the two characters interacted with one another long before Luffy hit the seas and assembled the Straw Hat Pirates, it's no surprise to see that the television show will flesh out their interactions. Unfortunately, this might mean that viewers will have to wait that much longer to see the anime introduction of Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation.

Would you love to see this Devil Fruit Popcorn Holder hit theaters in North America this fall? How do you think One Piece: Red will effect the world of the Grand Line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.