One Piece: Red Releases Special Music Video

One Piece: Red is set to be the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise from creator Eiichiro Oda, which isn't just taking the opportunity to bring back Shanks, but also introducing his daughter, Uta. With this new character to the Grand Line billed as the "Ultimate Diva", it should come as no surprise that Shank's offspring will have two different voice actors, with Kaori Nazuka giving the character her speaking voice and the Japanese singer, Ado, belting out tunes in kind. Now, a new music video has arrived featuring the daughter of Shanks.

While the film has been giving fans a steady stream of information when it comes to its story, its characters, and just what threats will be facing the Straw Hat Pirates, there is still plenty of information that we don't know about Shanks' daughter. Will she be a force for good or evil when she makes her debut? While the English voice actors that will bring Uta to life have yet to be revealed, we wouldn't be shocked if it required one voice actor and one singer to bring her to the big screen in North America as well.

Ado took the opportunity to share the new music video, once again seeing her take on the role of Uta as Shanks' daughter prepares for her introduction within the Shonen franchise:

Crunchyroll, who is helping to bring the story of One Piece: Red to the world outside of Japan, shared an official description of the film that will see Red-Haired Shanks return along with the introduction of his daughter, Uta:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans—excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

