One Piece's Upcoming Episodes Will Tie Into Red Movie

One Piece's anime is currently telling the story of the War For Wano, with fans anticipating the arrival of Luffy's Gear Fifth transformation from the manga. One Piece: Red is set to hit theaters this August in Japan, with a North American release set for this fall, and it seems as though the anime series will be making a detour to explore the earlier years of both Monkey D. Luffy and Uta, the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks who has been billed as the "ultimate diva".

While we've had the opportunity to witness Uta belting out some tunes thanks to the music videos that have been released for One Piece: Red, there are still plenty of mysteries when it comes to the role that the daughter of Shanks will have in the lives of the Straw Hats. The fact that Luffy and Uta interacted with one another during their childhoods adds a brand new layer to the relationship between the two and certainly raises more questions when it comes to the fifteenth film of the series. Uta herself hasn't made an appearance in the manga as of yet, though things could certainly change, especially with Shanks' role set to increase during the Final Arc.

Episodes 1029 through 1031 are set to focus on the relationship between Luffy and Uta as a build-up to One Piece: Red, with the titles of the upcoming installments reading as such:

Episode 1029 – Red Hair Daughter!

Episode 1030 – The Promise of a New Era! Luffy And Uta!

Episode 1031 – The Legend of Red Hair!

A release date for One Piece: Red in the West has yet to be revealed, though Crunchyroll and Toei Animation have revealed that it will have a theatrical run this fall. If you aren't familiar with the story of the fifteenth film in the Shonen franchise created by Eiichiro Oda, the official description reads as such:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

Via EpiCop