One Piece Film: Red Reveals Impressive CinemaScore for Premiere

One Piece Film: Red has finally made its way outside of Japan and into theaters in North America, and with the movie's international premiere the film has earned itself an impressive CinemaScore with fans' reactions! One Piece Film: Red has been absolutely huge for Toei Animation ever since it first release in Japan earlier this Summer as it not only has become one of the most successful films in the franchise at the box office, but one of Toei Animation's biggest films ever too. Now that fans are starting to react to it around the world, that success is making a lot of sense.

CinemaScore has taken to Twitter to reveal they have polled those checking out One Piece Film: Red with its North America premiere the last couple of nights, and have revealed that it's gotten a full A grade! It's a rare score to get for an anime film, and now all of its success around the world makes that much more sense if fans are reacting to the film in such a way. Check out CinemaScore below:

We polled @OnePieceAnime Film: Red tonight and it scored an A grade. Congrats to @toeianimation! Are you catching it this weekend? #CinemaScore pic.twitter.com/0wawfcWfsS — CinemaScore (@CinemaScore) November 5, 2022

How to Watch One Piece Film: Red

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red is now making its way through theaters across North America, Japan, and many other international territories. The film has been taking over the box office ever since its initial release earlier this Summer overseas, and seeing this score and response from fans is a helpful explainer as to why.

As for what to expect from One Piece Film: Red, Crunchyroll teases the movie as such, "Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

