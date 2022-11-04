One Piece: Red is Now in Theaters

The day has finally arrived. With One Piece: Red becoming the most profitable film in the Shonen franchise's history, the fifteenth movie following the Straw Hat Pirates has arrived in North America, and in markets around the globe. With the film introducing Shanks' daughter Uta, billed as the Ultimate Diva, as well as bringing Luffy's Red-Haired mentor back in the fold, it should come as no surprise that scores of Straw Hat fans made their way into Japanese theaters, with scores more in the West looking to do the same.

To help celebrate the occasion, the Official Twitter Account for One Piece shared the details of the theatrical release hitting countries outside of Japan, also showing fans how they can pick up tickets online for the most profitable and popular film in the Shonen franchise's history:

IT'S TODAY!!!! #OnePiece Film Red hits North American theaters TODAY in both English sub and dub. 🎶



Let us know where you'll be seeing the film using the #OnePieceFilmRed hashtag.



🎶 TICKETS: https://t.co/2J0SgRlun6 pic.twitter.com/g9eptnjfIf — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) November 4, 2022

One Piece Green (As In Money)

The official description for the fifteenth film in Eiichiro Oda's wildly popular Shonen franchise reads as such:

"Uta—the most beloved singer in the world whose voice has been described as "otherworldly"—is renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Now, for the first time ever, she will reveal herself to the world at a live concert. With the Navy watching closely, the venue fills with Uta's fans—including excited pirates and the Straw Hats led by Luffy, who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance—all eagerly awaiting the voice that the whole world has been waiting for to resound. The story begins with the shocking revelation that she is the enigmatic Shanks' daughter."

One Piece's anime took a break from the War For Wano Arc earlier this year to further explore the past relationship between Luffy and Uta, with the Straw Hat Captain growing up with Shanks' daughter, a tidbit that the rubber swashbuckler kept close to his chest. While the anime adaptation has returned to Wano, and the battle against Kaido and his Beast Pirates, the manga has moved on as the Straw Hats move toward their final adventure. With creator Eiichiro Oda spending over two decades telling Luffy's tale, he has definitely earned his retirement many times over.

Will you be checking out One Piece: Red in theaters this weekend? What has been your favorite film in the One Piece franchise to date?