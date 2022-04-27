One Piece: Red Releases New Hype Posters

✖

One Piece is getting ready for the release of its next major feature film, One Piece: Red, and is setting up some of the characters showing up with some slick new posters! The next film in Eiichiro Oda's long running and massively popular franchise will be hitting theaters across Japan later this Summer, and fans are excited to see all of the shake ups it will be introducing to the franchise as a whole. With the new movie fans will get to see many of the returning characters get some fun new makeovers to the occasion, and that just won't be for the Straw Hats either.

As fans of the franchise know full well by this point, each new movie provides a fun makeover for many of the characters involved. Because while the Straw Hats often change their looks from arc to arc, the movie projects are where the other characters get to shake up their looks as well. This includes many of the returning characters making their appearance in One Piece Film: Red, and after getting a brief teaser look at their new designs a new set of posters has revealed closer looks at each of them. First is Trafalgar Law's:

Secondly, there's a new poster for Bepo:

Third, there's a new poster for Bartolomeo:

Fourth, there's a new poster for Koby:

and finally, a new poster for Helmeppo:

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red is currently scheduled to hit theaters across Japan beginning on August 6th. The film has yet to set an international release date as of this writing, unfortunately, but there are likely plans in place to bring it to North America following its initial Summer release.

There are many mysteries as to what to actually expect from the new film either, but it has been confirmed to highly involve Red-Haired Shanks and even introduce his daughter, Uta, to the franchise through its events as well. But it's also yet to be confirmed whether or not the movie will have any impact on the series' official canon. But what do you think? How do you like these newest posters for One Piece Film: Red? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!