One Piece: Red Debuts First Trailer: Watch

One Piece has officially dropped the first trailer for its next big movie, One Piece Film: Red! One Piece is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th Anniversary of hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for the first time, and fans of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise have quite a lot to be excited for over the course of the next year. Not only is the manga hitting heights higher than it ever has before, but the anime will soon be returning from its latest hiatus. On top of all that, we’re getting the next major feature film entry for the franchise, One Piece Film: Red.

Following the debut teaser trailer for the film following its initial announcement, One Piece: Red has finally released its very first trailer that actually gives fans a full look at what to expect from the upcoming movie. Teasing a major role from Shanks as well as a mysterious new character that has some major ties to him, the first trailer for One Piece Film: Red is getting ready to make some major waves in theaters later this year. You can check out the first trailer for the film below as released by Toei Animation:

One Piece Film: Red is currently scheduled for a release in theaters across Japan on August 6th, but there has yet to be any word on its international release plans as of this writing. Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with Oda as creative producer, there are now all sorts of questions about what to actually expect in the new movie. Given that it seems to shed a major light on a piece of Shanks’ history that was previously unknown to this point, there is a wonder as to how it ties back into the main series.

Each of the feature films thus far have played around with ideas of the main series’ canon, but given the previous teases about Shanks moving into action in the future of the manga series (and the fact that Jinbei has been confirmed as a Straw Hat in the film), this could fill in some teases for what to expect from the manga itself. But what do you think? How do you feel about the first real trailer for One Piece Film: Red? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!