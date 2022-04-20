One Piece: Red Reveals Law's Movie Design

✖

One Piece: Red isn't just set to bring back Red-Haired Shanks, it is also set to introduce his daughter, Uta, who was featured prominently in the first trailer for the fifteenth film of the shonen franchise. With Luffy and his Straw Hats set to play a prominent role in the movie, it seems that the main players of the Grand Line won't be alone as Trafalgar Law and the Heart Pirates have been revealed not only to have roles themselves but will be receiving new fits.

Currently, in the main One Piece story, Law is a big part of the War For Wano Arc, fighting against Big Mom alongside his fellow member of the Worst Generation, Kid. While the pair of altruistic swashbucklers were unable to take down the Yonko, Luffy might be able to defeat Big Mom, and Kaido, thanks in part to his acquisition of the Gear Fifth transformation, which allows him to unlock his potential and has transformed himself into a human cartoon. Currently, a lot of mysteries are still yet to be revealed for the fifteenth movie of the franchise from Eiichiro Oda, and it should be interesting to see what role Law truly plays in the return of Shanks.

The Official Twitter Account for One Piece: Red revealed a first look at Trafalgar Law's aesthetic in the upcoming movie, along with a number of the other Heart Pirates that will apparently be joining the captain of the Worst Generation in welcoming back Red-Haired Shanks to the series:

One of the biggest secrets was revealed in the latest trailer for the movie set to shake up the world of One Piece in theaters in Japan on August 6th, with Shanks' daughter, Uta, being revealed. Though her role has yet to be confirmed regarding whether or not she's set to be a hero or a villain, she has been listed as the "ultimate diva" and apparently has a voice that can change the world. As the movie's release date moves closer, it will be interesting to see what other pirates from the Grand Line will make an appearance.

