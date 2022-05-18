One Piece: Red Plans to Turn Thousand Sunny Into an Actual Character

One Piece knows how to drop a good surprise on fans, but there are some things netizens never seen coming. The manga usually braces audiences well before the anime can surprise them, but when it comes to films, all things are fair game. And thanks to a new update, fans are all doing a double-take at Thousand Sunny ahead of One Piece: Red.

The whole thing came to light on social media when One Piece: Red hit up fans with an official post. It was there a new character design sheet was shared, but no one saw its character coming. After all, One Piece: Red is gifting the Thousand Sunny a new form, and it will turn the massive pirate ship into a chibi humanoid.

As you can see above, the character sheet shows a very different take on Thousand Sunny than we have ever seen. The huge ship has been shrunk down into a person of sorts, and its lion mast serves as the character's inspiration. After all, the figure does look like a little lion, and the rest of his features come straight from the ship as well.

According to this design sheet, One Piece: Red will refer to this new form as Sunny, and we are sure the tiny figure will get on great with Chopper. Of course, Franky will need to hang out with Sunny since he did build them the first time around. And as for where the ship-turned-pirate will go next, One Piece: Red will have to let us know when it debuts this fall.

What do you think about this wild One Piece announcement? Do you like Thousand Sunny's new look? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.