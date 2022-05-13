One Piece Is Getting Its Own Gym

✖

The effect that One Piece has had on the country of Japan is quite a big one, with statues being erected of the Straw Hat Pirates in Eiichiro Oda's hometown and the Shonen series getting its own attractions at Universal Studios Japan. Now, it seems that Luffy and his crew are getting ready to take things to the next level as the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that One Piece is set to receive a gym of its own next year, most likely being a first for an anime franchise in general.

The One Piece Gym is set to set up shop in Shibuya, Japan, and will swing open its doors early in 2023. With employees apparently set to dress as navymen and the gym having a "rank-up" and points system, the establishment is apparently looking to make the most of its wild aesthetic. With the story of One Piece beginning in the pages of Shonen Jump decades ago, it can't be overstated how much of an influence the series has had on the world of anime and how much bigger the story of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates might continue to be as the world of the Grand Line inches toward its finale.

The Straw Hat Pirates have certainly done their fair share of training in the past, and it has definitely paid off for them over the years considering the wild battles that they've been able to win as a result. With the current War For Wano Arc seeing Luffy achieve the power of Gear Fifth and each of the Straw Hat Pirates having their own unique challenges in the battle against the Beast Pirates, the fate of the isolated nation and the Grand Line now hangs in the balance.

Currently, details regarding the One Piece gym are few and far between when it comes to the specific date it will swing open its doors, how much it will cost to gain entry, and just how close to the size of Franky you can make yourself training there, but rest assured, Comicbook.com will keep you posted as we learn more.

Via Shonen Leaks