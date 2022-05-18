One Piece Episode 1018 Promo Released: Watch

✖

One Piece has finally started the biggest fight in the anime so far, and has now given fans the first look at what to expect in the next episode with the promo for Episode 1018 of the series! The War on Onigashima is now heating up its next phase as a few members of the Worst Generation are now fighting against the two Emperors, Big Mom and Kaido. With the series spending several months building to this fight, the team behind the anime has gone all out to kick off the fight between the two sides in an explosive way. But it's only getting started from here on out.

With the newest episode of One Piece officially starting the fight against the two Emperors, it was also revealed just how wide the gap of strength is between the two sides as well. Luffy and the others had unleashed everything they had at their disposal, but the Emperors are only getting more excited at the prospect of the fight. This means the fight will only keep going forward from here as Luffy and the others try and figure out how to do some actual damage against their tough foes. Check out the preview for Episode 1018 of the series below:

Episode 1018 of One Piece is titled "Kaido Laughs! The Emperors of the Sea vs. the New Generation!" and as the title suggests, the fight between the two sides will be unleashed in full, Because while Luffy and the others kicked off their attacks, it was really only Kaido who had responded with attacks of his own while Big Mom took pot shots from the outside. But now the two of them will be getting into the action in full, and that means it's going to be an even tougher fight for Luffy and the others to overcome.

The preview also suggests we'll be getting some updates on how the rest of the fights through the Skull Dome are playing out while Luffy is focusing on Kaido and Big Mom, so that means there are even more things to keep in mind as the fights continue to increase their pace and intensity. But what do you think? How are you liking the fights against the Emperors so far? What are you hoping to see from One Piece's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!