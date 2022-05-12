One Piece: Red Promo Reveals New Details About The History of Shanks And Uta

✖

One Piece: Red is set to be the fifteenth movie in the Shonen franchise that sprang from the mind of creator Eiichiro Oda, with one of the biggest draws of this film being the long-awaited return of Red-Haired Shanks, the former mentor to Luffy who has yet to see the Straw Hat Captain face-to-face since his younger years. With the movie also introducing his daughter, Uta, a new promo for the summer release has revealed new details when it came to the past of the father and daughter who are sure to leave an impression on the Grand Line.

So far, fans don't know a lot about Uta, outside of her being Shanks' daughter while also being billed as the "Ultimate Diva" with a "voice that can change the world". While Luffy has been shown in the first trailer clearly coming into contact with the daughter of Shanks, fans are still wondering if Monkey will actually be reunited with the man who gave up his own arm so that the Straw Hat might live. With each of the Straw Hat Pirates getting their own unique outfits for this upcoming adventure, this is clearly being billed as a movie that fans of the Grand Line have to see.

Twitter User New World Artur shared the brand new promo for One Piece: Red which details that Uta and Red-Haired Shanks had lived with one another as father and daughter for nine years before being separated from one another thanks to circumstances that remain mysterious:

Promotional material of One Piece RED in the latest Jump mentions that Shanks and Uta were always together, but were separated when she was nine years old due to a certain event pic.twitter.com/tbcpkrSdDb — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) May 10, 2022

With the movie set to arrive this August, the Straw Hat Pirates have their hands full in both the pages of the manga and the episodes of the anime when it comes to the War For Wano. With Luffy recently gaining the power of Gear Fifth, a transformation that effectively transforms the Straw Hat into a living cartoon, it will be interesting to see if this and other elements from Wano make an appearance in the upcoming fifteenth movie of the Shonen franchise.

What secrets do you think will be revealed in One Piece: Red? Do you think Uta will be an ally or enemy to the Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.