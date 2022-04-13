One Piece: Red Gives Fans New Look At Shanks’ Design

One Piece is bringing Shanks back into the fold for its next big movie, and has revealed a new look at the Emperor’s new design for One Piece: Red! There are still many questions as to what fans can expect to see with the next major film taking on Eiichiro Oda’s original manga franchise, but one thing that has been set from the very beginning was the fact that it would be involving Red-Haired Shanks in a pivotal role. Not only is the film titled after him, but the logo is a reflection of the famous pirate as well.

The reason why was revealed with the first real trailer for One Piece Film: Red that gives fans a look at what to expect from the new movie. With the confirmation that the brand new character, who is named Ulta, is actually Shanks’ daughter, there are lots of reasons to look forward to what’s next. The official Twitter account for the series celebrated the release of the new trailer with a close look at the official character designs for not only Shanks, but Ulta and a mysterious third character that has been seen in the trailer but not named just yet. You can check them out below:

Directed by Code Geass franchise director Goro Taniguchi, written by One Piece: Gold writer Tsutomu Kuroiwa, and with original series creator Eiichiro Oda as creative producer, One Piece Film: Red is currently scheduled to hit theaters across Japan beginning on August 6th. There are plans in place for an international release, but no concrete details have been given as of yet. The same goes for the actual story content of the film outside of the fact we will be meeting Shanks’ daughter in the upcoming movie and maybe get to see more of his past as a result.

Shanks’ new design is pretty promising, however, because if the film does take place in the present day of the series (which seems to be the case because Jinbei is part of the Straw Hat crew), there is a chance that we’ll get to see Luffy and Shanks have their much anticipated reunion. It’s something the main series has been teasing for quite a while, but this movie just might give us this early. It’s like how One Piece: Stampede ended up giving us the real spelling for Laugh Tale before it was confirmed for the main series too.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Shanks' new design for One Piece Film: Red? What are you hoping to see with the new movie?