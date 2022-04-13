One Piece: Red is Raising Eyebrows With Shanks’ Daughter Debut

One Piece is getting ready to introduce Shanks’ daughter to the series with its next feature film, One Piece: Red, and fans really don’t know how to feel about getting such a key character! There are many reasons to be excited for the next major film entry in the franchise, but one of the most curious elements since it was officially announced was the fact that Shanks was being touted as playing a major role in the new feature. But with the first official trailer showing off the actual movie, fans are starting to see just how important to One Piece: Red he actually is.

One Piece Film: Red has officially released its first trailer as it readies for its release across theaters in Japan later this Summer, and with the first look at its story it was confirmed that the new original character headlining the project is actually named Uta, who is Shanks’ actual daughter. There are many questions about the film’s connection to the main series’ canon considering that series creator Eiichiro Oda has provided the story, and that just is the start of what fans have to say about getting to meet such an important connection to Shanks very soon.

Read on to see what One Piece fans are saying about Shanks' daughter coming to One Piece Film: Red, and let us know what you think? What are you hoping to see from Shanks and his daughter with the next major movie?

And THIS is How We Find Out???

https://twitter.com/buzzardYTC/status/1513988841794727936?s=20&t=6BU3mA5_mgZMVcpNcXO-IQ

Probably Not the Only Kid…

I'm surprised but also not that Shanks has a daughter I mean the dude is traveling around, he's hot, he probably has like 10 daughters 😅 — 👻Jami ᵘʷᵘ✨🎃ジャミ (@JamiUwUs) April 12, 2022

We Need More!

I NEED MORE!!!! 🔥 I want to know about Luffy’s first reaction when he hears that Uta is Shanks daughter! 😳 Her poster said she wants Luffy to quit being a pirate, and his Straw Hat isn’t with him. She definitely took that away from him. 😭 pic.twitter.com/XRHxla4qEu — Monkey D. Giz 👒💗🖤 ししし LUFFY ERA 👑 ルフィ☀️⚡🔥🤍💜 (@piratequeen_ya) April 12, 2022

Will She Be Part of the Canon?

I must say, I really wish & hope that Uta is actual canon daughter of Shanks, though she's being used in this semi-canon film.



*Internally cries about Makino*



The music seems to be the core & strong element of the film. Many characters involved & it radiates a powerful story. pic.twitter.com/kSNglqMZG3 — Vivek ☀ (@VivekDMurmu) April 12, 2022

What is Shanks Doing About All of This?

Shanks when he remembers that he has a daughter and luffy isn’ his son pic.twitter.com/vmhCWtErTL — 🌙 comms open (@vinxmana) April 12, 2022

Wait a Minute…

Who is She Really?

shanks’ daughter is the ancient weapon uranus i’m calling it 👀 #ONEPIECERED pic.twitter.com/6xY3loLHGD — t4yyb | Ikigai Five Clan (@t4yyb) April 12, 2022

Is This What to Expect From the Movie?

Lemmie guess, daughter hates shanks for leaving her ,talks shit about shanks, luffy gets triggered. they start fighting



Adoptive Brother vs Sister thats the movie!!#ONEPIECEFILMRED #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/CDCBvYbuis — Chani (@not_chani) April 13, 2022

There’s So Much We Still Don’t Know!

POV: you watch 1013 episodes and read 1046 chapters of a story and still know literally nothing about this one character after all this time then some random non-canon film comes out of nowhere featuring his daughter we never knew he had!💀 #ONEPIECE #ONEPIECEFILMRED #Shanks #Uta pic.twitter.com/jnOzzYsRKW — TIPPER 🔱 (@ollietipper) April 12, 2022

Feels a Little Sudden!