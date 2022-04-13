One Piece: Red is Raising Eyebrows With Shanks’ Daughter Debut

One Piece is getting ready to introduce Shanks’ daughter to the series with its next feature film, One Piece: Red, and fans really don’t know how to feel about getting such a key character! There are many reasons to be excited for the next major film entry in the franchise, but one of the most curious elements since it was officially announced was the fact that Shanks was being touted as playing a major role in the new feature. But with the first official trailer showing off the actual movie, fans are starting to see just how important to One Piece: Red he actually is.
One Piece Film: Red has officially released its first trailer as it readies for its release across theaters in Japan later this Summer, and with the first look at its story it was confirmed that the new original character headlining the project is actually named Uta, who is Shanks’ actual daughter. There are many questions about the film’s connection to the main series’ canon considering that series creator Eiichiro Oda has provided the story, and that just is the start of what fans have to say about getting to meet such an important connection to Shanks very soon.
