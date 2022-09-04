One Piece: Red Confirms U.S. Release Window

One Piece is staying busy these days thanks to its manga, but the series' final act is not the only thing keeping the series preoccupied. If you did not know, the anime recently returned to theaters in Japan, and One Piece: Red is proving just how bankable the Straw Hat crew is. And thanks to a new update, fans have learned when the new film will make its way stateside.

The update came courtesy of Toei Animation and the University of South Carolina of all place. After all, the school had its band perform a special tribute to the film during its match with Rice this weekend. It was there USC Athletics covered the event, and the school-run team informed those watching that One Piece: Red will drop this October.

At this point, we don't have an exact date for when One Piece: Red will launch, but it is eyeing a fall release. This will be the second Toei Animation push stateside this year as the company welcomed Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to theaters this August.

As for One Piece: Red, the film has launched in several overseas markets already, and it has raked in $100.5 million USD as such. When the movie went live in Japan, fans rushed to theaters and grossed over 12 billion yen in doing so. In fact, One Piece: Red marked the anime's top-grossing opening of all time in Japan, and the movie is this year's highest-grossing entry at the 2022 Japanese box office.

If you aren't familiar with One Piece's new movie, you have plenty of time to catch up before it drops. You can find the movie's official synopsis below for all the details:

"Uta – the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as "otherworldly." She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans – excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance – the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound.

The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter." Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music." There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."

What do you think about this latest One Piece update? Will you be checking out the anime's new film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.