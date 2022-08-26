One Piece: Red Becomes Most Successful Toei Film

One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film following the Straw Hat Pirates, taking the opportunity to bring back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter, Uta. The movie is set to hit North American theaters this fall, but it has already hit the silver screen in Japan and has been making serious bank in the time since it was released. Red has made so much money in fact that it has become the biggest Toei animated film so far, even taking into account movies from the Dragon Ball series.

So far, One Piece: Red has made over ten billion yen at the Japanese box office, which translates to a staggering $73 million dollars in US currency. This means that over 7.2 million people have seen the movie in Japan alone and the box office totals will only get bigger as the movie looks to hit theaters around the world thanks to a partnership between Toei and Crunchyroll this fall.

The Official One Piece Twitter Account shared the big news with a new visual from the film, along with original art from the creator of the series, Eiichiro Oda:

If you want to learn more about One Piece: Red, Crunchyroll has an official description for the fifteenth film:

"Uta — the most beloved singer in the world. Her voice, which she sings with while concealing her true identity, has been described as otherworldly. She will appear in public for the first time at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans — excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance — the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is "Shanks' daughter. Uta stands on the stage, with the ordinary wish of "Making the world happy with my music. There's Gordon, a mysterious character who knows Uta's past, and glimpses of Shanks' shadow. On Elegia, the island of music, Luffy and Uta reunite for the first time since they last met 12 years ago in Foosha Village."

Do you think One Piece: Red will overtake the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates.