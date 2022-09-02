One Piece: Red Will Have College Football Crossover This Weekend

One Piece: Red will arrive in theaters this fall, though the fifteenth film following the Straw Hat Pirates has yet to reveal a specific date for its upcoming theatrical run following its arrival in Japan. Marketing is beginning to ramp up for Red-Haired Shanks' return, and a unique crossover will take place this weekend at the USC Trojans will have a half-time show dedicated to this newest Shonen film. Needless to say, this comes as quite a surprise for Grand Line fans.

During the season opener for this college football team this Saturday, September 3rd, the University of Southern California's Marching Band will play three songs from One Piece: Red, including "We Are!", "New Genesis", and "Over The Top!"

Drew Dehart, the General Manager and Vice President of USC Sports Properties and Playfly Sports, had this to say about the unique crossover:

"We are proud to partner with a world-class company like Toei Animation Inc. in promoting the 'One Piece Film Red' through an exciting live performance from the USC Trojan Marching Band. The USC Trojans are fired up to join the Straw Hat Crew for the season opener!"

Lisa Yamatoya, Toei Animation's Global Marketing Director, added her thoughts on the special half-time show:

"We're thrilled to partner with USC to cap off our summer celebration of 'One Piece Film Red' with this special half-time show at the Trojan's Labor Day Weekend season opener. We invite fans around the world to join us for the film's theatrical release this fall."

If you're unfamiliar with the story that will introduce Shanks' daughter Uta to the world, Crunchyroll gave fans an official description for the Straw Hats' next adventure on the silver screen:

"Uta —the most beloved singer in the world. Renowned for concealing her own identity when performing, her voice has come to be described as "otherworldly." Now, for the first time ever, Uta will herself to the world at a live concert. As the venue fills with all kinds of Uta fans —excited pirates, the Navy watching closely, and the Straw Hats led by Luffy who simply came to enjoy her sonorous performance —the voice that the whole world has been waiting for is about to resound. The story begins with the shocking fact that she is Shanks' daughter."

Will you be checking out this anime/football crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via ANN