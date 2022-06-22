One Piece: Red Confirms Major Villain's Return

One Piece: Red is hyping up fans for not just the introduction of the "ultimate diva" known as Uta, but also with her father, Red-Haired Shanks, set to make an appearance as well. Now, in a new tease for the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise, it seems that a major antagonist from the past of the Straw Hat Pirates is set to make an appearance, which could usher in some big problems for Luffy and his crew. This addition would especially be interesting considering the ending of the War For Wano Arc and its impact on the Grand Line.

Warning. If you want to avoid spoilers for One Piece: Red, turn back now.

It seems that Charlotte Katakuri is set to have a role in this upcoming Shonen film, with the last time we saw this major antagonist being during the Cake Island Arc. With the force of nature not having a role in the Wano Arc, his mother, Big Mom, however, teamed up Kaido in an effort to get revenge against Luffy. Following his defeat at the hands of Luffy and Monkey's Gear Fourth powers that he enacted while fighting on Cake Island, we would imagine that Katakuri would have a lot of thoughts when it comes to the ending of the War For Wano Arc.

The Official One Piece Staff, using their Tik Tok Account, shared the design for Charlotte Katakuri, along with oven and Brulee, within One Piece: Red as the movie seeks to hit theaters in Japan on August 6th and introduce a handful of new characters to the world of the Straw Hats:

The War For Wano has come to an end in the pages of the manga and with it, fans saw the defeat of Big Mom thanks to the numerous players that made up the resistance fighters. With Eiichiro Oda currently working on the Final Saga of his long-running series, it will be interesting to see if Katakuri is set to play a role in this last arc and what part he has to play in the return of Shanks and the introduction of Uta. Needless to say, his potential comeback spells trouble for the Straw Hats.

Do you think Katakuri is a shoo-in for One Piece: Red? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of