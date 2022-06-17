One Piece Creator Draws J-Pop Star to Hype the Anime's New Movie

One Piece: Red is the fifteenth film of the Shonen franchise created by Eiichiro Oda, which will not just bring back Red-Haired Shanks but also introduce the world of his daughter, Uta. With Uta being billed as the "Ultimate Diva" with a voice that can change the world, it seems as though the new character to the world of the Grand Line will be given her singing voice by Japanese singer Ado, with the mangaka responsible for the creation of Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates drawing the voice of Uta in his unique style.

In the pages of One Piece's manga, Eiichiro Oda has been busy bringing the story of the War For Wano Arc to a close, with Luffy and his crew managing to do the impossible and defeat the Beast Pirates to usher in a new era to the isolated nation. Following the conclusion of this major battle, Oda revealed that he would be taking a break from the manga for a few weeks in order to prepare for the final arc of the franchise. With the manga, and anime adaptation, running for decades, there are more than a few fans that are wondering if Luffy will achieve his goal of becoming the king of the pirates.

Eiichiro Oda shared two new pieces of art that feature his take on the Japanese singer who will help the daughter of Shanks, Uta, belt out some tunes during the upcoming One Piece: Red, with singer Ado looking like she would fit right in with Luffy, the Straw Hat Pirates and the world of the Grand Line:

As it stands, One Piece fans in the West have no idea as to when they can expect One Piece: Red to arrive in theaters in North America, though if the past of the Shonen franchise is any indication, viewers can most likely expect the movie to arrive on the silver screen later this year following its August release in Japan. With the film having fans wondering if Luffy and Shanks will finally reunite after decades, One Piece: Red is sure to be a big chapter within Eiichiro Oda's Shonen franchise.

What do you think of this new take on the singing voice of the daughter of Shanks?