One Piece Remake: Wit Studio Breaks Silence on the Big Reboot

One Piece has had one of its biggest years ever in 2023, and while the events that took place prior to this month were big enough on their own, this year's Jump Festa had another major bombshell for Straw Hat Pirates fans. Netflix will be working with Wit Studio to recreate the original anime series, employing new animation to once again follow Monkey D. Luffy's quest to become the king of the pirates. Following the earth-shattering announcement, Wit Studio has shared a new message when it comes to "The One Piece".

Following the reveal that The One Piece is headed to Netflix, Wit Studio shared a message with the fans, "It's finally announced! "The One Piece". After much deliberation and discussion, we have decided to take on this new adventure. Toei Animation has produced more than 1000 episodes of the OP anime. We are very proud of the history of OP, and we are determined to draw new trajectories for the series. We aim to inspire people around the world with the challenge of dreams, friendship, and hope for the future that Eiichiro Oda depicts in his manga. We still need more creators' help to deliver this work to all corners of the world. Won't you join us in this project and make your name in the film? WIT Studio is looking forward to your participation!"

(Photo: WIT Studio / Netflix)

The One Piece Is Real

The team at Wit Studio that will directly be working on the remake shared their thoughts on the matter, stating that they are in it for the long haul to recreate the entirety of the series, "This project is to redraw the animation of One Piece from the East Blue as a modern anime. 25 years have passed, and the TV animation series is still moving forward at maximum capacity. We would like to present Luffy's adventures in a new and nostalgic way. Although it is a long, long project that will take a long time to complete, we will work together with our new friends at Wit Studio and Netflix to deliver OP not only to fans around the world, but also to the new generations in the future."

Wit Studio is a major production house in the anime industry, helping to forge the likes of Attack on Titan's first three seasons, Spy x Family, and Ranking of Kings. Next year, Wit will also be working on The Suicide Squad Isekai, which will see DC's band of supervillains receive their first anime adaptation. Thanks to taking over this One Piece remake, Wit will have a busy dance card for years to come.

Do you think Wit's remake will live up to the original One Piece anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.

Via Sandman_AP