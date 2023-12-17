One Piece Anime Reboot Announced

We bet you never saw this announcement coming, but that isn't stopping One Piece's surprise. Jump Festa has come to a close, and the event ended with a shocking update on One Piece. It turns out the anime is getting a full-blown reboot, and the new series will debut on Netflix exclusively.

The update went live just hours ago in Japan as a way to capstone Jump Festa 2024. The event put One Piece on its biggest stage, and it was there fans learned about The One Piece. The anime reboot promises to remake One Piece from the start, and it will come to life via WIT Studios.

ANNOUNCEMENT! Recreating the story of the original "ONE PIECE" manga, starting from the East Blue arc, "THE ONE PIECE" is coming to @Netflix‍ 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/skq9RmhYnT — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) December 17, 2023

Now as for the details on The One Piece, we know little about it so far. We do know the Netflix anime will be an exclusive, and it features oversight from Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation, and Shueisha. So yes, the original animation studio behind One Piece will keep tabs on this reboot.

In a press release about the anime, its committee stressed The One Piece will be distinct from the original One Piece anime. "The committee aims to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventure through the beloved East Blue Saga," the note reads. Of course, netizens are curious about this visual technology and whether it involves AI. After all, the tech is growing leaps by the week, and the anime industry has embraced AI in several recent projects despite fan backlash.

With no release window in sight, it will be some time before The One Piece goes live. In the meantime, the series lives on in print and on screen with its original anime. The hit show is about to enter the Egghead Island arc, and creator Eiichiro Oda is pushing the One Piece manga to new heights with its final act.

