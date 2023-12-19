The One Piece Director Teases the Reboot's Future

One Piece is now in the midst of celebrating the anime's 25th Anniversary, and the studio president behind WIT Studio has teased fans about the future of its big reboot anime, The One Piece! Eiichiro Oda's One Piece franchise has a huge amount of projects now in the works for 2024 and beyond, but the biggest surprise was the announcement of a brand new anime project adapting the manga series from the very beginning. Tackled by WIT Studio, the studio behind Attack on Titan's first three seasons, Spy x Family and more, The One Piece has a bright future ahead of it.

While it's still largely a mystery in terms of staff and how the anime will be exactly rebooting the events of the East Blue saga, WIT Studio has opened up about the new anime reboot announcement during Jump Festa 2024. Teasing fans about needing more staff for the project and hoping to take the new anime in different directions, WIT Studio shared an official statement about The One Piece (as spotted by @sandman_AP on X) that you can find below.

(Photo: WIT Studio / Netflix)

What to Know About One Piece Reboot

"It's finally announced! The One Piece," WIT Studio's message begins. "After much deliberation and discussion, we have decided to take on this new adventure. Toei Animation has produced more than 1000 episodes of the One Piece anime. We are very proud of the history of One Piece, and we are determined to draw new trajectories for the series. We aim to inspire people around the world with the challenge of dreams, friendship, and hope for the future that Eiichiro Oda depicts in his manga. We still need more creators' help to deliver this work to all corners of the world. Won't you join us in this project and make your name in the film? WIT Studio is looking forward to your participation!"

The One Piece will be streaming worldwide with Netflix when it finally premieres, but has yet to announce a release date or window as of the time of this writing. As per the initial announcement, the One Piece reboot anime is teased to be aiming "to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga."

